VICTORIA -- It may look different, but the wheels just keep on turning as the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock riders pedaled through the Cowichan Valley and into Shawnigan Lake Tuesday.

Day seven of the tour saw eight alumni riders make several stops in communities throughout the valley – greeting kids, community members and accepting cheques.

Riders kicked off the day at the Duncan RCMP detachment – pedaling to two schools and a junior rider's home in Cowichan Bay – before wrapping up the day at a Shawnigan Lake school.

Volunteers say it’s the small communities with big hearts that keep the magic of Tour de Rock alive through pandemic parameters.

“It was so wonderful to see the kids again, even amongst the pandemic,” said alumni rider Sgt. Sandrine Perry.

Riders have now passed the baton to West Shore participants – as the tour makes its way toward Mill Bay, Langford, and Sooke on Wednesday.

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock campaign has raised $254,914 for cancer research so far. The goal this year is to raise $600,000.

“The communities of Vancouver Island have really given back this year, and we are just so thrilled the tour we are putting on this year is still raising awareness for pediatric cancer research and to send kids to Camp Goodtimes,” said Perry.

To donate to the fight against pediatric cancer – click here.