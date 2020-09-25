VICTORIA -- With the world battling against COVID-19, the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock fundraiser on Vancouver Island is picking a fight with another disease. Although the pandemic has prevented many fundraising events from going forward, the annual ride can't be stopped.

This year's event will look a little different, but organizers say the most important thing is that the ride is still going ahead. The pandemic prevented this year's new riders from being able to train in a group, so for the first time in over two decades, alumni riders from previous years have been invited back.

In small bubbles, groups of riders will tackle different legs of the tour, starting in Port Alice on Sept. 21 and ending in Victoria on Oct. 2

Riders will still make stops in the communities they travel through, but the large school rallies and events will not be happening.

There are still a number of ways you can support the cause, however. This year, Tour de Rock is asking people to make donations online, start their own virtual fundraising page, or stop by one of the small community events.

The Canadian Cancer Society's Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock raises money to support life-saving research for pediatric cancer. It also supports several programs for families and children who have been impacted by cancer.

For 22 years, riders have conquered the 1,200-kilometre route over the span of two weeks. To date, the event has raised $25-million for cancer research and support.