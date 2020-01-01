Mona Mahmoud

Producer, Multi-skilled Journalist

Victoria

Mona knew journalism was the career for her before she could even pursue it professionally. Ever the curious young woman, she has been asking questions and seeking stories from anyone willing to tell one for as long as she can remember.

She is a proud Egyptian-Canadian. As her family continued to travel between the Middle East and North America through her childhood, she has been fortunate enough to learn about different cultures around the world.

Mona is an alumni of the Carleton School of Journalism, where she had the opportunity to complete an internship at CTV News Ottawa.

One day after graduating J-school, she traded in her cap and gown for a pair of hiking shoes and moved to beautiful British Columbia for her newest adventure. In 2018, she began her foray into the industry as a Promotions Coordinator at Bell Media Vancouver Island.

Two years of advertising, marketing, and promotional experience later, Mona joined the CTV Vancouver Island newsroom as a multi-skilled journalist and producer.

Mona has a fond appreciation for all things arts and culture, and is a foodie at heart. She can often be found in front of and behind the camera reporting on various local restaurants and cafes around the island, or simply sipping on an iced latte in the sun.

Education:

- Honours Bachelor of Journalism, Minor in Communications & Media Studies – Carleton University (Ottawa, ON)