VICTORIA -- CTV News Vancouver Island is the proud recipient of a national broadcasting award from one of Canada's most prestigious journalism organizations.

On Tuesday, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced that CTV News Vancouver Island's Adam Sawatsky had won the award for Best Short Feature in a Small/Medium Market for his story, Lexi's Legacy.

The story ended-up being shared around the world, shining a spotlight on an ultra-rare disease with little-to-no funding or research.

Earlier this year, Sawatsky's short feature won the regional RTDNA award before competing and winning at the national level.

Radio station CFAX 1070 also took home a national award Tuesday. CFAX's Adam Stirling won the RTDNA award for Opinion and Commentary for "Horse Carriage Politics."

This marks the second year Stirling has won the national accolade.

Our friends at CTV News Vancouver also came away winners Tuesday, earning the RTDNA's National Award for Best Breaking News Coverage and the highly-coveted National Award for Best Local Newscast in a Large Market.

A full list of the 2020 RTDNA National Awards winners is here.