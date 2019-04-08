

CTV Vancouver Island





CTV News Vancouver Island was honoured with four awards Saturday night at the annual Radio Television Digital News Association gala in Vancouver.

The awards were held to honour contributions in radio, television and online in the B.C. region in 2018.

Included among them was a win for best TV newscast in a small or medium market for CTV News at 6, with anchor and managing editor Andrew Johnson accepting the award.

The four awards won by the station are:

TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island - CTV News at 6

Breaking News (Digital) - Charlie Edwards Award

CTV Vancouver Island - Severe Windstorm Turns Deadly on Vancouver Island

Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Vancouver Island - Arlene’s Song

Sports - Feature Reporting

CTV Vancouver Island - The Ultimate Stunt

The full list of winners is availabe here. The winners will go on to compete at the RTDNA National Awards held in Toronto this May.