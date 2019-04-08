CTV Vancouver Island wins 4 RTDNA awards including best newscast
CTV Vancouver Island was honoured with four awards at the annual RTDNA gala in Vancouver Sat., April 6, 2019.
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 12:18PM PDT
CTV News Vancouver Island was honoured with four awards Saturday night at the annual Radio Television Digital News Association gala in Vancouver.
The awards were held to honour contributions in radio, television and online in the B.C. region in 2018.
Included among them was a win for best TV newscast in a small or medium market for CTV News at 6, with anchor and managing editor Andrew Johnson accepting the award.
The four awards won by the station are:
TV Newscast - Bert Cannings Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island - CTV News at 6
Breaking News (Digital) - Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV Vancouver Island - Severe Windstorm Turns Deadly on Vancouver Island
Short Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Vancouver Island - Arlene’s Song
Sports - Feature Reporting
- CTV Vancouver Island - The Ultimate Stunt
The full list of winners is availabe here. The winners will go on to compete at the RTDNA National Awards held in Toronto this May.