VICTORIA -- The annual Moose Hide Campaign Day, which aims to reduce violence against Indigenous women and children across Canada, saw a swell of support Monday as participants marched from Victoria's Thunderbird Park to the lawns of the B.C. legislature.

The anti-violence campaign, which first launched in 2011, strives to raise awareness and support of Indigenous women and children who are at a higher risk of domestic violence compared to other Canadians.

Across the country, Indigenous women are three times more likely to experience domestic violence than non-Indigenous women, and are much more likely to be killed by someone familiar to them.

"Over half of the women in our province have experienced physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives after age 16," said Premier John Horgan in a statement Monday. "In Canada, Indigenous women are three times more likely than non-Indigenous women to experience domestic violence and three times more likely than non-Indigenous women to be killed by someone they know."

An amazing lunchtime gathering at the BC legislature with over 750 people listening to powerful speakers and reflecting on what we can do to help end violence against women and children. #moosehidecampaign #endingviolence #victoriabc #yyj #yxs pic.twitter.com/SadU5U69gM — Moose Hide Campaign (@Moose_Hide) February 24, 2020

On Monday, participants gathered in front of the legislature to listen to organizers, participate in workshops and hear the stories of people affected by domestic violence.

Participants of the campaign could be seen wearing moose hide pins to display their support for the Indigenous victims of violence.

"It’s my hope that by proclaiming Feb. 24, 2020, Moose Hide Campaign Day and by wearing the moose hide pin, we will spark millions of conversations in every corner of the province and across the country about how we can help end gender-based violence in our communities," said Horgan.