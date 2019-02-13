Moose Hide Campaign: Dozens gather in Victoria to show their support
Premier John Horgan, First Nations leaders and dozens of supporters marched from Thunderbird Park to the legislature, pledging their support for the campaign on Feb. 13, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 12:49PM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 13, 2019 4:28PM PST
Dozens of people marched to the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday in support of the 2019 Moose Hide Campaign.
The campaign will embark on a journey to distribute 10 million moose hide pins across Canada and the world to raise awareness and action to end violence against all women and children in Canada.
