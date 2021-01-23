VANCOUVER -- A home surveillance camera captured a dramatic crash in Colwood on Tuesday night.

The video, recorded on Milburn Road, shows a vehicle speeding into frame before hitting an embankment and flipping end over end.

The incident has prompted a warning from Colwood Mayor Rob Martin, who said the young people in the vehicle were "very lucky" not to have suffered serious injuries in the crash.

"This was such an extreme example of excessive speed," Martin said in an emailed statement. "I urge drivers to please, slow down."

The mayor said the city's council is working to improve road safety. In March, councillors will be considering a list of priority routes for the construction of new sidewalks with cycling lanes, he said, adding that two sections of sidewalk on Metchosin and Painter roads are already scheduled to be constructed.

"We're committed to a program that creates new sidewalks every year as we make walking and cycling a safe, comfortable, convenient choice in Colwood," Martin said. "But none of that will help if drivers are not obeying speed limits. Again, please slow down."

CTV News Vancouver Island has reached out to West Shore RCMP for more information about the crash. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.