VICTORIA -- Mounties in Colwood have launched an impaired driving investigation after a car slammed into a hydro pole Monday, ejecting one of the occupants from the vehicle.

West Shore RCMP say they received numerous reports from witnesses who heard a loud crash around 1:40 a.m., followed by a power outage, near Sooke Road and Marty Lane.

Police attended the scene and found a 2004 Nissan 350Z convertible with extensive damage. Police say the car crashed into the power pole with such force that it knocked the pole from its foundation.

Investigators identified the driver as a 27-year-old Vancouver man. He did not suffer serious injuries but his passenger was thrown from the car and later taken to hospital. The 22-year-old male passenger incurred non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, according to police.

The driver has been detained and police are recommending charges of impaired driving.

Residents in the area lost power for about four or five hours, police said.