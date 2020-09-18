VICTORIA -- A 34-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving and had her vehicle impounded early Friday morning following a hit-and-run in Colwood.

West Shore RCMP say they were first called to a home in the 3300-block of Haida Drive for reports of a vehicle crashing into a parked car.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a damaged blue Infiniti G35 sedan on a residential front yard.

Witnesses at the scene then told police that they saw a truck crash into the back of the Infiniti, which pushed the stationary vehicle “with such force” that it moved from the street where it was parked onto the lawn.

“The witnesses were very helpful and one of them was able to provide video surveillance,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP.

“The surveillance depicted a white GMC 1500 pick up being driven by a female suspect crashing into the Infiniti before backing up and leaving the scene of the collision,” said Saggar.

Police then searched the area and located the suspected truck and driver.

When Mounties approached the driver, they allegedly spotted signs of drug impairment. A police drug recognition expert was called in to assist with the investigation and the woman was arrested for impaired driving.

Her vehicle was also impounded and she received a 24-hour driving prohibition, as well as a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene of a crash.

“We want to thank the witnesses for calling police right away,” said Saggar in a release Friday. “Their quick actions and information lead us to locating the suspect.”