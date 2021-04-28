VICTORIA -- Island Health announced Wednesday that a COVID-19 outbreak at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is now considered over, exactly two weeks after the outbreak was first declared.

In total, seven people were affected by the outbreak at the hospital's High Intensity Rehab Unit, according to Island Health. Six patients and one staff member tested positive for the virus during the course of the outbreak, which spanned from April 14 to April 28.

During that time, Island Health tighten up restrictions around the High Intensity Rehab Unit. Those restrictions have now been loosened, allowing for new admissions and transfers to return to the hospital unit.

"We want to acknowledge our staff and medical staff who provided excellent care to our patients under challenging circumstances, everyone involved in our COVID response, and our community for your ongoing support," said Island Health in a release Wednesday.

Two other health-care outbreaks remain active on Vancouver Island, according to Island Health.

The outbreaks are located at two Victoria care homes, Mount St. Mary long-term care home and Craigdarroch long-term care home. The outbreaks were declared early last week.