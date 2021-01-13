VICTORIA -- Island Health has issued a COVID-19 exposure notice along a school bus route in the Mid-Island.

The health authority says that a single person who has tested positive for the virus was onboard the Miracle Beach Elementary School bus route from Jan. 4 to 8.

Anyone who may have been a close contact of the individual will be contacted by Island Health.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter from public health, your child should continue to attend school,” reads the health authority’s website on possible school exposures.

Miracle Beach Elementary School is located at 8763 Paulsen Rd. in Black Creek. As of Wednesday, it is one of seven schools across Vancouver Island that is currently listed on Island Health’s school COVID-19 exposure list.

Each school remains on the list until 14 days after the most recent virus exposure. The full list can be found here.