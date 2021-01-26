VICTORIA -- An employee of a McDonald’s restaurant in Nanaimo recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the franchise’s website, the employee tested positive for the virus on Jan. 20 and was last working at the restaurant on Jan. 17.

The McDonald’s where the employee was working is located at 193 Nicol St. Customers who visited this McDonald’s do not need to take any additional precautions.

Anyone with health questions is asked to contact their local health authority, according to the McDonald’s website.

Whenever an employee tests positive for COVID-19, McDonald’s says it shuts down that location for a day to have a third-party company thoroughly clean the restaurant.

"This closure is done out of an abundance of caution for the safety of employees and the community," reads the McDonald’s website.

An active list of McDonald’s restaurants where an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 can be found on the company’s website here. Each location is listed for 14 days after its most recent positive test.