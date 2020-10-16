VICTORIA -- A dashcam video has captured the moment that a dissatisfied customer apparently threw a cup of hot coffee at a McDonald’s employee in Nanaimo.

The dashcam video shows the woman approaching a drive-thru window at the business before throwing her hot beverage at a worker inside.

Police are now investigating the incident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"So, what we know is that a female customer got very upset about being served the wrong beverage," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

"The manager replaced the beverage, made up the difference with cash and figured the problem was solved. (That was) not enough for her," said O’Brien.

Police say that the drink largely splashed on the window of the drive-thru and that the employee was not injured, as far as they are aware.

The driver who recorded the encounter says that he is not sure what happened before or after the encounter, but that he saw the woman approach the drive-thru window from a parked car nearby. After she threw the drink at the employee, the witness says the staff member was replaced by a different worker and the drive-thru line continued to move.

Mounties say the woman could now be facing charges of assault.

"If (the employee) was injured it could have been an assault with a weapon or even worse," said O’Brien.

Police say they are looking to identify the woman and are confident that someone will be able to recognize her with the dashcam video, which is being described as “solid evidence.”