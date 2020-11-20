VICTORIA -- Police say they are making significant progress in their investigation into a bizarre incident at a Nanaimo drive-thru window last month.

A dashcam video camera captured the moment an unhappy customer threw a cup of hot coffee at a McDonald’s employee.

The Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the Oct. 14 incident. On Friday, the detachment said investigators had received “extremely helpful” information from the public on a possible suspect.

"The investigators would like to thank everyone who took the time to call or email with information on a possible suspect," said Const. Gary O’Brien in a statement.

"The information was extremely helpful as it allowed investigators to narrow the suspect pool and aggressively pursue the incident," he added.

Police say they expect to forward a report to Crown counsel in the coming weeks. It is unclear if criminal charges will follow.

At the time of the incident, police said charges of assault were possible in the case.

"This incident struck a nerve with many and the video of the incident was shared numerous times on social media," O’Brien said.

The McDonald’s employee was not injured in the encounter.