The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) is investigating after reports that a cougar was seen near a busy intersection in Saanich early Saturday morning.

Saanich police said they were called to the intersection of Saanich Road and Blanshard Street at roughly 2 a.m.

After searching the area, officers were unable to locate the cougar. However, police say they believe the sighting is credible.

Police notified the COS of the sighting and are urging the public to be aware of the danger cougars can pose to pets and children.

Anyone who encounters a cougar should back away slowly, ensuring the animal has a clear path to escape, according to the provincial Ministry of Environmental Protection and Sustainability. More information about dealing with cougars can be found on the ministry's website.