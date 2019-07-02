

CTV Vancouver Island





A Saanich resident had an unexpected visitor Tuesday morning.

Saanich police say they received a call around 6 a.m. after a woman spotted a cougar roaming around her backyard on Ocean Park Lane.

Conservation officers were notified and attended the scene. The cougar has not yet been located.

“Cougars out there, they live in our communities,” Saanich police spokesperson Sgt. Julie Fast said Tuesday.

Police are reminding the public that cougar sightings are not uncommon in the area.

The B.C. Conservation Foundation advises anyone who encounters a cougar to keep calm, try to look as large as possible and back away slowly, allowing a clear exit for the big cat. Children and small pets should be picked up from the ground immediately.

The foundation recommends maintaining eye contact with the animal and speaking to it in a loud voice.