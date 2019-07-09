Another cougar sighting in Saanich prompts warning
A file photo of a cougar spotted prowling through an urban Victoria neighbourhood on Sept. 5, 2015. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:03AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:04AM PDT
Police say a cougar spotted in Saanich has likely been hunting small animals and pets in the area.
Officers investigated a credible report of a cougar sighting on Eldon Place near Rudd Park Tuesday at 6:15 a.m.
The BC Conservation Officer Service has been notified.
Police are asking anyone living in the area to watch themselves, their pets and their kids.
The latest incident follows a string of cougar sightings around Victoria General Hospital on Sunday.
Conservation officers said at the time a cougar sighted three times in the area was likely heading for a more suitable area.
One homeowner said he found the cat at his back fence, just metres away from his dog.
It's unclear if it's the same cougar spotted near Rudd Park Tuesday.