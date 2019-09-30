A Canadian Coast Guard employee suspected of robbing an RBC bank in Langford last week was arrested by Victoria police on Sunday after a series of encounters across the South Island.

The arrest occurred days after West Shore RCMP identified and located the man, 40-year-old Christopher Lee Lamoureux, last week. However, he fled from Mounties in a vehicle, according to police.

The pursuit began at approximately 5 a.m. on Sept. 25, when West Shore RCMP officers found Lamoureux sleeping inside a parked car.

When the officers moved to arrest him, Lamoureux refused to cooperate and attempted to flee in his car. Mounties briefly chased his vehicle but called off the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

Later, VicPD would discover Lamoureux's car, unoccupied, in their jurisdiction.

Days after the RBC bank robbery, on Sept. 28, West Shore RCMP were called to reports of a robbery at a Tim Hortons at 845 Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

Employees told police that the robber verbally demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers were then able to identify the suspect as Lamoureux.

One day after that robbery, Lamoureux was located back in Victoria and was arrested by VicPD.

Victoria police say that he is a suspect in a downtown Victoria bank robbery that also occured on Sept. 28.

Investigators say that just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a bank in the 1000-block of Douglas Street for reports of a robbery. There, witnesses described an incident similar to the one that occured at the RBC bank in Langford the week before.

Witnesses of the Victoria bank robbery told police that a man produced a note and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Later that night, at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Victoria police were investigating an unrelated incident in the 800-block of Johnson Street when officers spotted Lamoureux and recognized him from West Shore RCMP warrants.

The officers then took him into custody, where they determined that he was the suspect responsible for the downtown Victoria bank robbery earlier that day.

Lamoureux is now facing a number of charges, including two counts of robbery, one count of flight from police and one count of dangerous driving.

"Lamoureux is not a resident of the Greater Victoria Area. He is from New Westminster, which made it difficult for police to locate him," said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP.

"Other police agencies in the area were notified to be on the lookout for Lamoureux while the West Shore RCMP followed up on several leads in attempts to locate and arrest him."

Lamoureux is set to appear in court on Oct. 2.