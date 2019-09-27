

Sandra Hall, CFAX 1070





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old New Westminister man in connection with a bank robbery in Langford Monday.

Christopher Lee Lamoureux is wanted on one count of robbery at the Royal Bank branch at the West Shore Town Centre on Jacklin Road.

Bank employees reported a man walked into the branch and produced a note, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators say they have evidence linking Lamoureux to the robbery. He is described as a white man, 5' 11", 180 lbs, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP say they have recovered his vehicle, a black 2006 Chevrolet Optra.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash camera footage who was in the area on Monday to contact the West Shore RCMP Major Crime Unit, or Crimestoppers.