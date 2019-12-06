VICTORIA – The final stage of the Point Ellice Bridge (or Bay Street bridge) rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin Monday.

The final phase will require night closures on the bridge for drivers heading eastbound, from Vic West heading into downtown Victoria, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays.

The city says that the overnight closures are intended to minimize disruptions to traffic during the day. The nightly closures are expected to last until the end of the month, with scaffolding and other gear beginning to be removed from the work site this month.

During the construction period, no disruptions are expected for pedestrian and wheelchair users. However, cyclists who are travelling eastbound across the bridge will be required to dismount and walk along the pedestrian area.

The city is asking that drivers use caution when travelling across the bridge and obey all posted signs.

Construction on the Point Ellice Bridge began in May and was scheduled to last until late November. The entire project cost approximately $6.1 million, with the provincial and federal governments contributing $1.2 million each.