VICTORIA -- Celebrity actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson is selling her Malibu home and will live full-time on Vancouver Island.

Pamela’s mother tells CTV News the "Baywatch" star is listing her Malibu beach house and will remain on the island permanently.

"It’s happening," Carol Anderson said Friday, noting that the actress has already been on the island semi-permanently for "a few years."

The star’s Ladysmith, B.C. property was originally owned by her grandmother and has remained in the family since.

"When she passed, I just let it go for 20 years while I worked and travelled," Anderson told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. According to reports, the asking price for the California property is US$14.9 million.

"I have spent the last year here renovating, landscaping, creating gardens so that we can live sustainably," she added. "Greenhouse, potter’s wheel, canning pickles and beets. I’m creating my life here now again where it all started."

Anderson plans to live on the property with her new husband, former bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. The pair married on Vancouver Island in a quiet ceremony on Christmas Eve.

"I made it home in one piece, a miracle," Anderson told the Journal. "I’m a lucky girl."

Vancouver Island residents may have already spotted Anderson on billboards that dot the island’s Patricia Bay Highway.

In January, she teamed up with a local animal rescue sanctuary to launch the billboards promoting veganism.