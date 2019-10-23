Downtown Victoria's Point Ellice Bridge — also known as the Bay Street bridge — is set to reopen next week, though work on the project is not entirely complete.

According to the City of Victoria, the bridge will be open in both directions from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 28.

At night, traffic will be dropped down to just one lane westbound until work on the project is complete. The city estimates that the overnight construction will finish by the end of November.

Construction on the Point Ellice Bridge started in May and was scheduled to last until late November. According to the city, the project remains on schedule.

The entire improvement project has an estimated budget of $6.1 million, with the provincial and federal governments contributing $1.2 million each.