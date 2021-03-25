Advertisement
Child suffers life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 7:47AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, March 25, 2021 7:52AM PDT
Police were called to the Hotel Zed on Douglas Street around 7 p.m. (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- A child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident at a Victoria hotel pool Wednesday.
Police were called to the Hotel Zed on Douglas Street around 7 p.m.
A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the hotel’s pool area.
The child was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Police say officers are supporting the family while their investigation is ongoing.
