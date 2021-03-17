VICTORIA -- Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who was recorded breaking into a local business and stealing its cash box overnight.

The break-in occurred just before 2:45 a.m. March 10 at a business in the 700-block of Fort Street.

A surveillance camera inside the building shows a man breaking down the door, stealing the business's cashbox, and then leaving through the damaged entryway.

Police were called to the scene by the business owner the next day, after the owner noticed the damage when they arrived for work in the morning.

Police say the cashbox was then located a short distance away from the business.

Investigators are now looking to identify the man.

At the time of the break-in, he was wearing a red and white trucker-style hat, a dark grey hoodie, black athletic-style pants with white stripes on the knees, and black and white skate shoes. He was also wearing a grey hiking backpack with turquoise shoulder straps and zippers, and had a royal blue raincoat tucked into the backpack.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.