VICTORIA -- Victoria police say an uninsured, unregistered vehicle was impounded from an Alberta man after he was allegedly spotted driving doughnuts near a playground in Irving Park.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 200-block of Menzies Street. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle "next to circular marks on the grass," according to police.

Police say the officers then determined that the driver had travelled to Victoria from Alberta in the unregistered, uninsured vehicle, and reportedly told police that he planned on camping in a city park.

The police department notes that the vehicle was driving on a field roughly 30 metres away from a playground that was being used by children at the time.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was served $794 in tickets for driving without consideration and driving without insurance, according to police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.