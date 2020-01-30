VICTORIA -- A stolen vehicle from Victoria was discovered after witnesses noticed an SUV doing doughnuts in a Saanich public park field.

According to Saanich Police, reports of the vehicle doing doughnuts in Gordon Head’s James Houlihan Park first came in at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Before police arrived, witnesses saw three occupants of the vehicle – two adult men and one adult woman – exit the vehicle once it got stuck in deep mud.

The community members were able to get detailed descriptions of the people fleeing the SUV, which helped officers locate the trio.

Once officers arrived, police were able to locate and arrest the three individuals.

After the arrests were made, police discovered that the vehicle, a 4x4 Toyota 4Runner, was stolen from Victoria earlier Thursday.

Police are now considering recommending vehicle theft charges.

According to Saanich Parks, the estimated damage to the field is approximately $2,000.

Saanich police say the investigation is in its early stages, and that it’s being conducted in connection with Victoria Police.