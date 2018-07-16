

As temperatures rise around B.C.'s South Coast, a campfire ban will be put into effect beginning Wednesday at noon.

The Coastal Fire Centre confirmed Monday that it would enact the ban this week amid heat warnings issued by Environment Canada.

The campfire ban will apply to all of the Coastal Fire Centre area, which includes Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, with the exception of Haida Gwaii and the "fog zone" running down the western coast of Vancouver Island.

Gas, propane or briquette cooking stoves are still permitted.

Much of southern Vancouver Island was already listed as having an "extreme" fire danger rating as of Monday, the highest such rating given by the fire centre.

The bans affect all provincial parks in the Coastal Fire Centre's area as well as Crown land and private property.

Those convicted of violating a ban could face maximum penalties of $100,000 in fines and a year in jail.

For areas without bans, BC Parks recommends building campfires no larger than 0.5 by 0.5 metres.

