Heat warnings have been issued for parts of southern B.C. including Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada says temperatures will rise to daytime highs of at least 28 degrees in inland areas while overnight lows will hover around 16 degrees. In Victoria on Sunday, temperatures had already hit 29.7 degrees.

While the high temperatures aren't unusual for this time of year, Environment Canada is warning those most at risk, like young children and seniors, to take precautions and watch for visible signs of heat illness.

Those signs include swelling, rashes, cramps and fainting and those out in the sun are urged to drink plenty of water before they feel thirsty – and stay in a cool place to keep from overheating.

Residents are also being encouraged to check on older family, friends and neighbours to make sure they're staying cool and drinking water.

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly in the middle of the week as an onshore flow develops, according to Environment Canada.

Island Health has also issued its own public service announcement on the hot temperatures, reinforcing Environment Canada's message to check on those who may be vulnerable.

"Check-in on those who live alone. Visit adults at risk at least twice a day and closely watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Infants and young children need much more frequent watching," the health authority said.

Those who may not have air conditioning are encouraged to go to a shopping mal or public library, as "even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat."

It's also urging liberal use of sunscreen that is at least SPF 30, especially after swimming or heavy perspiring.

Meanwhile, there are concerns about what effect the hot, dry weather will have on an already wildfire-prone section of Vancouver Island from Nanaimo to Cowichan Bay.

The BC Wildfire Service raised the fire danger rating for the Lake Cowichan area to "extreme" on Monday. A section of eastern Vancouver Island from Cedar to Duncan was already under the extreme rating, which is the highest possible fire danger rating.

The Lake Cowichan Fire Department posted about the upgraded danger rating to Facebook and reminded campers to make sure campfires are fully extinguished.

The Coastal Fire Centre has already banned category 2 open fires, but has not yet issued a sweeping campfire ban for Vancouver Island.