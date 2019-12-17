CAMPBELL RIVER -- A small volunteer organization that assists Vancouver Island families affected by the ongoing difficulties in the forestry industry got a big boost from Campbell River city council Monday night.

The group Loonies for Loggers will be able to count on a $20,000 contribution from the city, coming from Campbell River's 2019 contingency fund, after a recommendation from Coun. Ron Kerr.

"This is a very challenging time for the logging industry and the logging employees in the North Island and I think this time of the year, it would be an appropriate donation," Kerr said.

Coun. Charlie Cornfield agreed, noting that everyone in the forest industry is affected, not just those in the middle of the strike between Western Forest Products and their unionized workers.

"We are starting to see that trickledown effect to the supporting companies, manufacturers, suppliers, everything that comes into play" Cornfield said.

"We've been insulated because we had some companies that were working, but right now it is hitting down low and it's going to get worse before it gets better," Cornfield said. "I think we need to support the industry that was there to help build this community."

Loonies for Loggers was founded by housewives Tamara Meggitt from Royston and Rona Doucette of Woss in an effort to bring relief to families suffering through the current strike and layoffs.

On Monday, Doucette told CTV News the group was hoping to assist 300 families between Sooke and Port Hardy, as well as in Powell River.