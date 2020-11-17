VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island bar is facing more than $4,500 in fines for breaching British Columbia’s COVID-19 public health orders.

The Campbell River bar was visited three times by police and public health officials, according to the RCMP.

The first visit was a warning and educational visit after authorities became concerned that public health orders were not being enforced by management.

Two subsequent visits yielded fines of $2,300 each as COVID-19 protocols were still being ignored, according to police.

“Fines in such matters are typically a last resort,” said Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre in a statement Tuesday. “There are businesses and people out there doing their best to follow the rules, keep people safe, and get by during this pandemic. It's important that businesses and people follow the rules for the public's safety and in order to keep things running and open.”

Police did not disclose the name of the bar that was found in violation of the public health orders.

Under B.C.’s COVID-19 health orders, bars and pubs must stop alcohol sales by 10 p.m. and must close their doors by 11 p.m. Patrons are also restricted to six people per table maximum and are not allowed to push tables together or move from one table to another.