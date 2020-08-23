VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria have issued another fine for violating B.C.'s COVID-19 rules at the same home where they issued the first one.

Officers from the Victoria Police Department were again called to a residence in a multi-unit building in the 1000 block of Fort Street Saturday night, a day after they broke up a party there involving 40 to 60 people in the one-bedroom suite.

Friday night's party resulted in a $2,300 violation ticket for the resident who was hosting the party. On Saturday night, they were called to the home for a noise disturbance and encountered 15 people inside the unit, according to a news release.

Officers told those inside that the party was over, but one guest refused to cooperate, according to police. They arrested the man for obstructing a peace officer and served him a $230 ticket under section six of the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA).

The ticket included a $30 victim surcharge in addition to the $200 fine.