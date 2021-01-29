VICTORIA -- A historic pub near Langford is set to close its doors on Sunday.

Ma Miller’s Pub, which opened in its current iteration in 2015, announced on social media that it would be shutting down at the end of the week, with Sunday being its last day of operation.

The pub, located just off Highway 1 near Goldstream Park, has been a community landmark for more than a century. The original structure, the Goldstream Inn, opened in 1864. Since then, the building has burnt down and been rebuilt twice, with the current structure dating back to the 1930s.

Ma Miller’s got its name from previous owner, May Greening-Miller, "or more affectionately known by patrons as 'Ma,'" who ran the business in 1923, according to the pub’s website.

Over the years, both patrons and workers say they believe they’ve caught glimpses of the former owner’s ghost after dark.

"I am so sad to say goodbye to what has been an exceptional journey but excited and optimistic for what lies ahead," said the pub in a social media post Thursday.

"We will all miss being here and being part of this neighbourhood and community."

Ma Miller’s said it would release more details in the days to come.

Across the island, the COVID-19 pandemic has hamstrung local businesses, including bars and pubs.

In October, another longstanding community watering hole, Logan’s Pub, closed after 23 years of operation in Victoria.