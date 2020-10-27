VICTORIA -- A beloved local pub will be shutting its doors permanently after more than two decades in business in the North Park neighbourhood of Victoria.

Logan’s Pub, established in 1997, announced its closure Tuesday. The pub said in a social media post that the closure comes largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Back when we closed the pub in March, we assumed it was a short ‘intermission of service’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the pub’s statement.

“Sadly, here we are in late October seven-and-a-half months later, still unopened with the same government restrictions on live music venues in place,” said the business.

With COVID-19 cases surging once again in B.C., Logan’s says that it could no longer afford to wait to reopen at an unforeseeable date as a live music venue.

Logan’s says it considered reopening strictly as a pub without live music but found that the overhead costs associated with changing its business model, coupled with renovation costs to install COVID-19 safety measures, were too costly.

The pub added that it was also unable to open a street-side patio at its location, which helped other downtown businesses survive during the pandemic.

“Therefore, it is with huge regret and profound sadness we announce the permanent closing of Logan’s Pub,” said the business.

Logan’s was a longstanding community pub that was known for hosting live alternative music. According to the pub, it was also a meeting space for LGBTQ community members and hosted drag nights weekly.

“We would like to thank from the bottom of our heart everybody that made Logan’s Pub the iconic venue it became,” said the business.