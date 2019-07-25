

BC Transit is launching NextRide, its real-time bus location technology, at an event in Victoria Thursday.

The long-awaited web-based program will allow transit users to see the location of their bus and how full it is using desktop and mobile web browsers. Google and Apple will also be able to integrate the technology into their maps applications.

The technology also gives the predicted arrival time of a bus at a specific stop and push out alerts "in the case of detours, accidents or other events that may delay regular routing," BC Transit said on its website.

NextRide already appeared to be functional early Thursday, but some routes were not yet providing live updates for buses.

The Victoria Regional Transit System is the last of the planned systems to receive the technology in B.C. due to the complexity and size of the fleet.

NextRide has already rolled out in regions including Nanaimo and the Comox Valley last year.

The system cost $6.74 million, according to BC Transit.

