

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





If you take transit, your commute may have just got a little easier.

BC Transit's automatic vehicle location technology is being installed on all 294 buses in Victoria’s fleet.

Whether you download the app or just use your web browser, on July 25 you’ll be able to track the location of your bus in real time.

Not only will you be able to see exactly where your bus is and when it will arrive, you will also see how full the bus is and whether you’ll need to find an alternate route.

While the rollout of the app was originally scheduled for earlier this year, it was pushed back due to complications with Victoria’s fleet.

Each bus has to be taken off the road for a full day to install the NextRide technology. Victoria's double-decker buses require two full days out of service.

NextRide is already available in Nanaimo, the Comox Valley, Squamish, Whistler, Kamloops and Kelowna.