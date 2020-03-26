VICTORIA -- BC Liquor Stores across the province are taking new measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The company is currently working on installing Plexiglass barriers around checkout stations at all store locations. Additionally, BC Liquor Stores across the province will begin closing on Sundays effective March 29.

While locations will be closed Sundays, BC Liquor Stores will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The shortened operating hours are intended to allow staff to clean and stock stores before customers arrive, minimizing contact between people.

Meanwhile, the company says that it will continue to limit the number of customers allowed inside stores at one time to help ensure proper physical distancing is practised.

“We are closely monitoring the global situation with COVID-19 as it continues to evolve,” BC Liquor Stores says in a statement on its website.

“The health and safety of our customers, communities and employees is our highest priority.”