VICTORIA -- The BC Liquor Distribution Branch is assuring its customers there are currently no plans to close liquor stores in the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial liquor distributor tells CTV News there is no truth to the rumours circulating that the province plans to close liquor stores or that B.C.'s supply of alcoholic beverages is in peril.

"At this time we have no immediate plans to close stores or our distribution centres," spokesperson Viviana Zanocco told CTV News on Tuesday. "We continue to take our direction from the Provincial Health Officer and recognize that the situation is changing quickly."

The liquor branch says it is taking steps to protect its workers and customers and is implementing rigorous cleaning protocols in all its stores.

The liquor distributor is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and is taking direction from B.C.'s provincial health officer, Zanocco said.

"We are also working with our business partners, suppliers and stakeholders to ensure supply chains are not disrupted," she added.

On Tuesday the province declared a public health emergency and ordered all businesses that cannot maintain a distance of one to two metres between patrons to close.