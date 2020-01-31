VICTORIA -- BC Ferries has awarded a contract for the construction of one new "Salish Class vessel," a mid-size ferry that will go into service along Southern Gulf Island routes.

The new vessel, which will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), is set to replace the Mayne Queen vessel, a diesel-fuelled ship currently in service.

The Salish Class vessel marks the fourth of its kind to enter the BC Ferries fleet, with three ships of identical design entering service in 2016.

"Our Clean Futures Plan is our path to replace diesel fuels with cleaner energy options," said Capt. Jamie Marshall, BC Ferries vice-president of business development and innovation.

"While this cannot be achieved in a single step, we are continually seeking energy sources that offer a cleaner, lower carbon-intensity option to displace non-renewable diesel."

BC Ferries estimates that the transition from a similarly sized diesel-powered vessel to an LNG-fuelled ship will reduce roughly 9,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year, or the equivalent of taking 1,900 vehicles off the road annually.

The new Salish Class vessel will be able to carry at least 138 vehicles and up to 600 passengers and crew. The ferry will also feature a Coastal Café, a Passages retail store, a children's play area and a passenger lounge.

The new ferry will be built roughly 10,440 nautical miles away from Vancouver Island at Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. in Gdansk, Poland. Remontowa is the same company that built BC Ferries' first three Salish Class vessels.

In July 2018, BC Ferries issued a request for expression of interest for construction of the vessel to Canadian and international shipyards. By the time the process came to a close, no Canadian companies had submitted a bid.

The new ferry is expected to enter service in 2022, and the total project estimated to cost $92.3 million.

On Jan. 18, 2020 BC Ferries' recently first-ever hybrid-electric ferries arrived in Victoria. A timelapse of the vessels crossing through the inner harbour can be viewed here.