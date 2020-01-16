VICTORIA -- One of BC Ferries' smallest vessels will not be able to operate this weekend after it was encased in ice following this week's province-wide cold snap.

The Nimpkish vessel was crippled by sub-zero temperatures and frigid winds earlier this week, freezing portions of the ship and rendering the ferry's snow removal equipment inoperable.

According to BC Ferries, temperatures in the area are dipping as low as -25 C on Thursday with wind chill.

On Sunday, ship passengers posted on social media saying that their voyage, which was delayed by five hours, was concerning.

"The waterlines froze so we had no coffee!" wrote one passenger, Les Marston. "And the heaters could not keep the lounges warm enough."

Meanwhile, other passengers tell CTV News that they are just happy everyone onboard made it to shore safely.

"The ride was worse than we expected but we got there safe,” said Bobby Sherlock, who was on the ferry with his partner, Jen Thorpe. “Everyone did a great job."

BC Ferries announced Thursday that sailings on the Ocean Falls-to-Bella Coola-to-Shearwater-to-Bella Bella route aboard the Nimpkish will be cancelled on Friday and Saturday as staff work to de-ice the vessel.

"Crew are actively working at removing the ice and a rescheduled sailing will be investigated once a reassessment of weather and ice removal progress takes place," said BC Ferries in an advisory Thursday.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this revised schedule."

The Nimpkish, built in 1973, has a maximum capacity of 12 vehicles and 95 passengers and crew.