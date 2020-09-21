VICTORIA -- British Columbians will head to polls in a snap election next month, three years after the ruling NDP formed a minority government in the province.

Premier John Horgan announced the general election in a live news conference Monday after asking the lieutenant-governor to dissolve parliament.

"I've struggled mightily with this decision and it did not come easily to me," Horgan said from outside his Langford home, adding that waiting another year until the province's fixed election date would be "time wasted."

"This pandemic will be with us for a year or more and that is why I believe we need to have an election now," Horgan said.

Seven of the premier's cabinet ministers announced recently they would not be running in the next election, including Transportation Minister Claire Trevena; Finance Minister Carole James; Jobs and Economic Development Minister Michelle Mungall; Social Development Minister Shane Simpson; Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser; Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy; and Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is expected to speak with media on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.