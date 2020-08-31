VICTORIA -- British Columbia Premier John Horgan currently has the highest approval rating of any premier in Canada, according to new poll results released Monday.

Horgan edged out his counterparts in Ontario and Quebec in the top three spots, respectively, according to an Angus Reid Institute poll that puts the B.C. premier's current approval rating at 69 per cent.

The non-profit polling firm says government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were a key metric by which respondents rated their provincial leaders, saying the issue "consistently supersedes all others in terms of importance."

"Despite rising numbers of cases, which reached record levels last week, Horgan’s approval is highest in the country at 69 per cent, suggesting that low (though increasing) hospitalization rates may be calming the public to some extent," Angus Reid said in a statement announcing the poll results.

"As younger residents drive much of the province’s rising trend in COVID-19 case numbers and tune out public health officials, Horgan recently reached out to B.C.-born celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen in an effort to change the message."

The polling firm suggests "the popularity of the premier has led to speculation that a fall election may be called."

A July poll by rival firm Insights West put Horgan's approval rating among British Columbians at a record 68 per cent, outpacing that of his own B.C. New Democratic Party.

Monday's poll numbers had Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey at the bottom of the national results with a 34 per cent approval rating, followed by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney with 42 per cent.

Horgan's popularity has skyrocketed from pre-pandemic levels of 46 per cent approval in February.

The Angus Reid poll was compiled from a sample of 4,703 respondents across Canada who completed an online survey between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30. The poll has a margin of error of 1.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, according to the company.

Premier approval ratings, according to Angus Reid: