VICTORIA -- One more person has died of COVID-19 in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, health officials announced Tuesday.

The update brings B.C.’s death toll from the virus to 234 since the pandemic began.

The latest victim lived in the Fraser Health region.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown.

A total of 105 new COVID-19 cases were also diagnosed Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 9,013 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of those cases, 1,268 are considered active, including 69 people who are in hospital for treatment, 20 of whom require critical care.

Health officials say that 3,337 people are now under active public health monitoring due to exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

At the same time, 139 more people have recovered from the virus in B.C., bringin the provinces’ total number of recoveries to 7,485.

One new COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in the province’s health-care system at the Haro Park Centre, a long-term care facility in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

There are now 17 health-care system outbreaks, including 14 at long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three at acute-care facilities.

No new community outbreaks were detected over the past 24 hours, though health officials say that community exposure events continue to occur.

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, health officials are encouraging British Columbians not to travel and to host only small gatherings this year.

“Rather than travelling to see friends or hosting a large family dinner, make it small this year and plan to connect virtually instead,” said Henry and Brown.

“Although this may not be what we want to do, let’s not lose sight of the fact that by making these sometimes difficult choices now, we will be healthier and stronger tomorrow,” said the pair.

The vast majority of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases continue to be found in the province’s Lower Mainland, with 3,286 cases discovered in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 4,594 confirmed in the Fraser Health region

Elsewhere in the province, the Interior Health region has reported 531 cases, the Northern Health region has discovered 309 and the Island Health region has confirmed 206.

A total of 87 people who normally live outside of Canada have tested positive for the virus in B.C.

A list of long-term care or assisted-living facilities where COVID-19 outbreaks are currently active can be found below:

Vancouver Coastal Health

Banfield Pavilion long-term care facility

Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility (second occurrence)

Point Grey Private Hospital long-term care facility

Yaletown House long-term care facility

Haro Park Centre long-term care facility

Fraser Health