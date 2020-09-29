VICTORIA -- Health officials on Vancouver Island have linked four cases of COVID-19 in the region to international travel this month.

Island Health spokesperson Cheryl Bloxham declined to say Tuesday where the patients had traveled.

The Island Health region has recorded 206 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including two new cases found over the weekend. Six people in the region have died of the virus, with the latest death announced Monday.

The most recent COVID-19 case linked to foreign travel was recorded on or around Sept. 20.

As of Tuesday morning, there were five active cases of the virus in Island Health, which includes Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and a portion of B.C.'s remote central coast.

Two of the health authority's current active cases are in the South Island region, which includes Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Port Renfrew and the Southern Gulf Islands. Two more are located in the North Island, stretching from Courtenay-Comox to Port Hardy; and one case is active in the Central Island, which includes the communities of Tofino, Port Alberni, Nanaimo, Parksville, Lake Cowichan and Duncan.

The South Island has recorded the bulk of the COVID-19 cases in the region, with 78 cases since the pandemic began. Sixty-nine cases have been identified in the North Island and 59 cases in the Central Island.

Most of the region's cases have been identified in patients between the ages of 20 and 39 years old.

There have been three cases recorded in patients younger than 10, and 10 cases recorded in those aged 10 to 19.

Forty cases have been recorded in people aged 20 to 29, and 43 cases in people aged 30 to 39.

Twenty-seven cases were found in those aged 40 to 49 and another 27 cases in those aged 50 to 59.

People in their sixties accounted for 23 cases, while 24 cases were found in those aged 70-79. There have been eight cases recorded in people aged 80 to 89 and one case found in someone 90 or older.

A total of 66,602 coronavirus tests have been administered by Island Health as of Tuesday morning.

Since the start of the pandemic, 195 people in the Island Health region have fully recovered from the virus, according to the B.C. health ministry.