

Alanna Kelly , CTV Vancouver Island





Police have received over 260 tips about two teen homicide suspects in the past seven days, but they are still nowhere to be found and could be long gone.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese. Their bodies were discovered on the side a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

The childhood friends from Port Alberni have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck. His body was discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake.

Police helicopters, drones, boats and canine units quickly scrambled to York Landing, Man. on Sunday after a “credible” tip reportedly came in about two men who matched the descriptions of the teens and were seen rummaging through a local garbage dump.

On Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a statement that police were unable to substantiate the tip that the suspects had been in the area.

York Landing is only accessible by air, a two-hour ferry crossing or a rail line that runs 25 kilometres south of the community.

The heavy police presence in York Landing has been withdrawn, but police are asking the residents to remain vigilant.

The heavy police presence in York Landing has been withdrawn & policing resources in the community will return to normal. The RCMP thanks the community for their patience & understanding. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 30, 2019

“RCMP resources remain in the Gillam area and will continue to conduct searches in high probability areas for any signs of the suspects,” said Courchaine. “The search of remote areas is being conducted both on foot and in the air.”

Police have completed their door-to-door canvassing in Fox Lake Cree Nation and Gillam, Man.

A police checkpoint on the road into and out of Gillam has been removed.

“To date, over 500 homes have been visited by investigators,” she said.

“It is possible the suspects inadvertently received assistance and are no longer in the area,” said Courchaine.

Former RCMP superintendent Garry Clement said it is hard to tell if McLeod and Schmegelsky are hiding or if they are even still alive.

“If they are still alive they have to be extremely desperate. I would think they are probably in pretty poor condition health-wise,” said Clement. “Unless they are Navy SEALs, they are definitely not going to be able to survive for long in that wilderness.”

He said the RCMP will continue to search for the pair as long as they can to ensure public safety.

“They will have to make sure they covered as much of the terrain as they possibly can,” he said.

As the search enters its eighth day, concern about the well-being of the officers increases.

“They have to be getting tired. This is not a walk through a park, this is jungle conditions. Healthwise this starts to be a concern,” said Clement.

Anyone who sees McLeod or Schmegelsky should not approach them and should contact police immediately.

With files from The Canadian Press