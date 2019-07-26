

CTV Vancouver Island





Investigators have released new surveillance footage appearing to show two B.C. murder suspects in a store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Manitoba RCMP tweeted the video of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, on Friday.

Police previously said the two teens, suspected in three homicides in northern B.C., were in the Saskatchewan town, before they were named as suspects.

The video shows the duo walking through and exiting a co-op store on Sunday, July 21.

In it, McLeod is wearing a blue graphic T-shirt that reads "A wild Cathulhu appears" with a picture of a tentacled monster on it, while Schmegelsky is dressed in green camouflage military fatigues.

RCMP said they were releasing the video to give the public a better idea of what the pair look like and how they act.

They had previously released stlil images from the footage, but this is the first time the 16-second video has been released.

It is critical that all Canadians remain on the lookout for Kam McLeod & Bryer Schmegelsky. If seen, do not approach, call 911 or local police immediately. #rcmpmb https://t.co/vBjHaJbT26 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 26, 2019

In a news conference Friday, Manitoba RCMP said the pair may have changed their appearance since they were named suspects in the three homicides.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was in Gillam, Man. on Monday, the same day a burned Toyota RAV-4 they were believed to be driving was found outside of a nearby First Nation reserve.

That has set off a days-long search in the northern Manitoba town.

Investigators said Friday the pair may have left the area with "inadvertent" help from someone who didn't know who they were.

Schmegelsky and McLeod are wanted in connection with the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, and UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck, 64.