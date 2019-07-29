

The manhunt for two Port Alberni teens wanted on homicide charges has shifted focus from Gillam to York Landing after a possible sighting was reported there over the weekend.

Mounties confirmed that Sunday night around 5 p.m., they received a tip that two men matching the descriptions of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were seen near the community.

The sighting has not yet been confirmed and heavily armed officers including an emergency response team, police dogs, a containment team, major crimes and air services searched York Landing through the night to try to track down the two individuals.

"Officers on the ground have not made contact with the individuals and so we are not yet in a position to confirm that these are the wanted suspects," Cpl. Julie Courchaine told reporters Monday.

As of 12:30 p.m. PT Monday, Mounties said they had not been able to confirm the tip after a "thorough and exhaustive searc."

The Royal Canadian Air Force was also assisting with search efforts Monday.

"We remind residents to stay inside & check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked," Manitoba RCMP said in a tweet.

The executive director of a neighbourhood watch group in the town said it was his group's volunteers who reported the possible sighting to police.

"They were found rummaging through the dump for food, we think," said James Favel of Bear Clan Patrol. "People don't go to the dump in these communities without a vehicle to seek refuse in should a bear pop up."

RCMP aren't confirming where the individuals were spotted.

"Our goal today remains to safely locate, apprehend and identify the individuals," said Courchaine. "We understand that this is a trying time for the community of YL and there is a lot of uncertainty."

The community is a remote town about 90 kilometres southwest of Gillam that is only accesible by air or ferry in the summer. There is also a rail line that runs 25 kilometres south of the community, according to police.

RCMP also dispelled rumours circulating on social media that McLeod and Schmegelsky were caught, confirming they were still at large as of Sunday night.

"If there is something you see on social media, contact us, send it to us, so we can confirm that," Courchaine said.

Meanwhile, search efforts are continuing in Gillam, about 90 kilometres east of York Landing.

McLeod and Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck. They're also wanted in connected with the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

McLeod is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair.