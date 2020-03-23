VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has launched a COVID-19 support app to help provide residents with the latest information on the ongoing pandemic.

The app can be downloaded through the Apple Store or Google Play and is also available as a website online here.

Besides acting as a platform for posting information and alerts, the app also features the B.C. government’s COVID-19 self-assessment tool that can help residents decide if they need to seek coronavirus testing.

The self-assessment tool can also be found as a standalone test online here.

According to Health Minister Adrian Dix, B.C. is conducting approximately 3,300 to 3,600 COVID-19 tests per day.

Meanwhile, Island Health has opened three referral-only COVID-19 screening clinics on Vancouver Island, in Victoria, Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley.

Island Health says that it plans to open more screening clinics in other parts of the region as soon as possible.

On Monday, the B.C. government announced 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 472.

Of those 472 cases, 39 are located in the Island Health region.

Meanwhile, 100 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began are now considered fully recovered.