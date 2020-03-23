Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
'Enough is enough': PM says people must follow COVID-19 health measures, commits funds for vaccine
Chloroquine hype fuelled by Trump in fight against COVID-19 is 'dangerous': Canadian doctor
More than a million Canadians and permanent residents return from abroad amid COVID-19 warnings
'Knock, drop and go': No more signing for Canada Post packages at the door
USA Gymnastics among growing chorus asking for Olympic delay
Florida investigates report cruise line downplayed virus
Don't take your kids to a playground during COVID-19 pandemic, urges doctor
Family of healthy Toronto man who died of COVID-19 warn his tragic story will not be unique
'Virus rebels' defying travel warnings and physical distancing measures
Canadian IOC member Dick Pound expects Olympic postponement
Coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating,' World Health Organization says
Italy records smaller increase in virus cases for second day
Canadian researchers study drug to reduce COVID-19 complications
See some of the world's most famous cities deserted during self-isolation
How to keep your kids busy (and learning) while schools are closed