VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is adding $3.5 million to the province’s emergency fund for post-secondary students.

The emergency funding is intended to support students who are facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is in addition to previously announced emergency funds for students, and is available to students at all of B.C.’s 25 public post-secondary institutions, including five schools on Vancouver Island.

“We heard from students who are facing extremely difficult situations, and we’re moving quickly to ensure they have access to immediate financial relief,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, in an announcement Thursday.

The funding, which can be accessed by any domestic B.C. student, does not have to be repaid and can go towards continuing studies, or towards immediate costs of living, like food, rent or travel.

Meanwhile, the province is promising to provide emergency assistance to international and out-of-province students, though no details were released Thursday.

Domestic students looking to access B.C.’s $3.5-million student emergency fund should contact their school’s financial aid office for help with filing an application.

Each individual university and college will be responsible for determining the amount of money that each student receives from the fund, based on individual needs.

Students at these 25 public post-secondary institutions in B.C. can apply for aid from the province’s student emergency fund. Contact emails have also been provided:

British Columbia Institute of Technology: finaid@bcit.ca

Camosun College: financialaid@camosun.bc.ca

Capilano University: finaid@capilanou.ca

College of New Caledonia: finaid@cnc.bc.ca

College of the Rockies: financialaid@cotr.bc.ca

Douglas College: financialaid@douglascollege.ca

Emily Carr University of Art + Design: finawards@ecuad.ca

Justice Institute of British Columbia: financialaid@jibc.ca

Kwantlen Polytechnic University: awards@kpu.ca

Langara College: finaid@langara.ca

Nicola Valley Institute of Technology: info@nvit.bc.ca

North Island College:

- Comox Valley: doris.funk@nic.bc.ca

- Campbell River: brooke.mcintosh@nic.bc.ca

- Port Alberni: jana.devito@nic.bc.ca

- Port Hardy: brooke.mcintosh@nic.bc.ca